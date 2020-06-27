Ronald P. Morden
West Des Moines -
Ronald Morden, 80, died on June 25, 2020, at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.
Ronald was born on June 20, 1940, in Des Moines to Richard and Beryl (Dillavou) Morden. He attended Drake University and Iowa State University, where he earned a degree in accounting. Ronald retires as Senior Vice President & Treasurer from American Republic Insurance Co. He later worked as the CFO of Prairie Meadows. With his background in accounting, Ronald found his niche as a member of the Des Moines Taxpayer's Association.
Spending time at Lake Panorama and serving on the LPA Board, traveling, golfing, and singing were all activities he enjoyed in his retirement years. Singing with the Iowa Pride Barbershop Chorus, Jax of Harmony, and Mixed Barbershop Harmony was a treasured part of Ronald's life.
His parents, son Paul Scott Morden, and his second wife, Jayne Morden, preceded him in death. Surviving Ronald is his daughter Jill (Bob) George of West Des Moines and grandchildren Robbie and Alex (Kheila).
The family would like to express sincere, heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care and support Ron received from Arbor Springs Dementia Care during his stay there and also Gigi Nelson and Marie Easter for the supportive friendship.
Memorial services will be at 11 am on Thursday, July 2, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday evening at McLaren's. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitors will need to bring and/or wear facemasks when attending the services and social distance. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave condolences for Ron's family.
Memorials may be given to the Youth Justice Initiative at Friends of YJI 2820 Woodland Avenue WDM, IA 50266 or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.