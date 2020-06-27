Ronald P. Morden
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald P. Morden

West Des Moines -

Ronald Morden, 80, died on June 25, 2020, at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines.

Ronald was born on June 20, 1940, in Des Moines to Richard and Beryl (Dillavou) Morden. He attended Drake University and Iowa State University, where he earned a degree in accounting. Ronald retires as Senior Vice President & Treasurer from American Republic Insurance Co. He later worked as the CFO of Prairie Meadows. With his background in accounting, Ronald found his niche as a member of the Des Moines Taxpayer's Association.

Spending time at Lake Panorama and serving on the LPA Board, traveling, golfing, and singing were all activities he enjoyed in his retirement years. Singing with the Iowa Pride Barbershop Chorus, Jax of Harmony, and Mixed Barbershop Harmony was a treasured part of Ronald's life.

His parents, son Paul Scott Morden, and his second wife, Jayne Morden, preceded him in death. Surviving Ronald is his daughter Jill (Bob) George of West Des Moines and grandchildren Robbie and Alex (Kheila).

The family would like to express sincere, heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care and support Ron received from Arbor Springs Dementia Care during his stay there and also Gigi Nelson and Marie Easter for the supportive friendship.

Memorial services will be at 11 am on Thursday, July 2, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday evening at McLaren's. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitors will need to bring and/or wear facemasks when attending the services and social distance. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to leave condolences for Ron's family.

Memorials may be given to the Youth Justice Initiative at Friends of YJI 2820 Woodland Avenue WDM, IA 50266 or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved