Ronald Peddicord



Marshalltown - Graveside service September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Violet Hill Cemetery, Perry. He worked at Woodward State Hospital for 22 years. Survived by two sisters: Roberta Cruz and Patsy Todd (John), two nephews Eric Cruz and Kevin Todd, cousin Richard Peddicord (Jeanette), and numerous other cousins and friends. Memorials may be sent to Hastings Funeral Home, Box 204 Perry, Iowa









