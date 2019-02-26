|
Ronald R. Rosenblatt
West Des Moines - Ronald Robert Rosenblatt, of West Des Moines, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 24, 2019.
Born in New York City on January 31, 1947, Ron graduated from Scarsdale High School and Columbia University, where he played on the varsity basketball team and earned a BA and MA in art history, economics, and education. After working as a high school science teacher in New York City, Ron moved to Moscow, Idaho, where he received a PhD in economics and education from the University of Idaho. While working as a professor at Kansas State University, Ron met and immediately fell in love with Susy, a local television news anchor. The two were married only six months later in a beautiful spring wedding on May 15, 1983. After beginning his career as a professor, Ron moved to Des Moines and enjoyed a distinguished career in mortgage banking before retiring as a principal partner at Fortress Wealth Management.
From a young age, Ron steadfastly prioritized his family and friends, proudly maintaining friendships from every phase of life. He adored Susy and was an exceptionally dedicated and loving father to his daughters, Betsy and Katherine. Ron was a world traveler and drew inspiration from these international adventures with his family and friends. Ron was also an avid golfer and always enjoyed winning his friends' money on the golf course or at the poker table. Despite being from New York, Ron always felt Iowa was home, and he proudly served his community on the boards of Tifereth Israel Synagogue, the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines, and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.
Ron is survived by his beloved wife Susy, daughters Betsy Beck (Paul), and Katherine, his brothers David (Robyn), Larry (Linda), his sister Ann Arbeit (Stuart), and many nieces, nephews, and boundless extended family. Ron was predeceased by his brother, Bill (Roberta) and his parents, Robert and Helene.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Tifereth Israel Synagogue in Des Moines at 9:30 a.m., followed by a private family burial in Greene, Iowa. A memorial service will be held on April 28, 2019. Further details to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019