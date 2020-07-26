Ronald Toney
Polk City - Ronald Toney, 71, was born on October 5th, 1948, in Osceola, Iowa.
He and his wife, Sheila started T&T Sprinkler Service in 1986. He sold the business in 2018. Even in his retirement, he got great joy out of talking with past customers and employees.
Services will be streamed online Wednesday, July 29th at 3:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend his Celebration of Life on the patio of Tournament Club of Iowa from 4:30-7:30 pm. Ron's full obituary, and details about the livestream can be found at www.ernstfuneralhome.com