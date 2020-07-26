1/1
Ronald Toney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Toney

Polk City - Ronald Toney, 71, was born on October 5th, 1948, in Osceola, Iowa.

He and his wife, Sheila started T&T Sprinkler Service in 1986. He sold the business in 2018. Even in his retirement, he got great joy out of talking with past customers and employees.

Services will be streamed online Wednesday, July 29th at 3:00 pm. Everyone is invited to attend his Celebration of Life on the patio of Tournament Club of Iowa from 4:30-7:30 pm. Ron's full obituary, and details about the livestream can be found at www.ernstfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ernst Funeral Home
80 NE Dartmoor Drive
Waukee, IA 50263
(515) 987-6881
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ernst Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful and hardworking man. My sincere sympathies to Sheila.
Terry J Harrington
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved