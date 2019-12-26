|
Ronald Tyler
Des Moines - Ronald Tyler, 85, passed away December 22, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice.
He was faithful member of Des Moines Seventh-day Adventist Church.
He held many jobs during his lifetime which included private investigator, iron worker, farmer, crane operator and a contractor.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughters, Rena (Patrick) Tyler and Faith Shelly (Brandon) Tyler; son, Kevin (Laura) Tyler; sister, Betty (Alvin) Norris; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Etha (Hunnell) Tyler; two sisters, Elaine and Kitty; and two brothers, Huber and Stephen.
Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Des Moines Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2317 Watrous Avenue, Des Moines. A Funeral service will follow starting at 3:00 p.m., also at the church.
A memorial has been established and contributions can be made at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019