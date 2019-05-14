|
Ronald Van Gundy
Perry - Ronald Van Gundy, age 73 of Perry, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center in West Des Moines, IA. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Woodward Cemetery at Woodward, IA. Memorials will be given to Raccoon River Pet Rescue and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Ronald Eugene Van Gundy was born on May 7, 1946 at Jefferson IA to Ralph and Zella Eudella (Herrick) Van Gundy. He graduated from YJB High School and then went to Northwest Missouri State University for his bachelor's degree. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Debra Lynn Holcomb at the United Methodist Church in Perry, IA on October 14, 1978. He worked at Payless Cashways and then the United States Post Office in Des Moines, IA as a mail handler.
He was a member of the Perry Bible Church. Ron enjoyed gardening, travelling, playing Pinochle, fishing, walking his dogs and loved spending time with his children and grandson.
In death he rejoins his parents, Ralph and Zella, siblings, Marvel Kenney, Leroy, Stanley, LaVonne "Bonnie" Marchant, Orville, Roger Dean, James and Carolyn Van Gundy.
Left to cherish Ron's memory are his wife Debra Van Gundy, Perry, IA, children, Amy (Matthew Nerdahl) Van Gundy, Rochester, MN and Travis Van Gundy, West Des Moines, IA, grandson, Leonidas Van Gundy, siblings, Vernon (Patty) Van Gundy, Jamaica, IA, Robert (Kathy) Van Gundy, Jamaica, IA, Gordan (Janet) Van Gundy, Jamaica, IA and Martha (Don) Stracke, Perry, IA, and numerous nieces, nephews and family members.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 14, 2019