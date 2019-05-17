|
Ronald Vasquez
West Des Moines - Ronald Joseph Vasquez, 79, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 14, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 9 to 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1627 Grand Avenue, West Des Moines, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Cremation will occur after the funeral and private burial will take place at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
Ron was born on July 9, 1939 to Juana (Hernandez) and Salvador Vasquez, the youngest of 12 children. He was a lifelong resident of Valley Junction and a proud graduate of Valley High School Class of 1957. He retired from John Deere as a Machine Operator after more than 30 years of faithful service. He also was a proud member of UAW Local 450. Ron proudly served his country in the Air Force Reserves. The loves of Ron's life were his wife and family, his beloved grandson and his dear ol' Class of 1957 Valley High School.
He is survived by his loving wife, Katie Vasquez; daughter, Elizabeth (Don) Wolfe; son, Tom Vasquez; grandson, Thomas Ross Vasquez; and sister, Sr. Delphine Vasquez.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Frank, Ralph and Sal; sisters, Antonia, Mary, Elena, Judy, Bessie, Velia and Olga.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Timica, Tammie, Tracie, Garland, Holly 1, Holly 2, Erica and Bridget from Unity Point Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Ambrose Cathedral.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 17, 2019