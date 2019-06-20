|
Ronald Veach
Altoona - Ronald Lee Veach, 78, was born July 29, 1940 in Des Moines, the son of Orval and Mildred (Goodman) Veach. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.
Ron proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Masons for over 50 years as well as the Za Ga Zig Shriners.
Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana Veach; his children, Michael (Deanna) Veach, Scott (Wendy) Veach and LeeAnn "Sis" (Mark) Veach-Brown and their families.
Per Ron's wishes, cremation has occurred and visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St SW.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Ron. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019