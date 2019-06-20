Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Veach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Veach


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald Veach Obituary
Ronald Veach

Altoona - Ronald Lee Veach, 78, was born July 29, 1940 in Des Moines, the son of Orval and Mildred (Goodman) Veach. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.

Ron proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Masons for over 50 years as well as the Za Ga Zig Shriners.

Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana Veach; his children, Michael (Deanna) Veach, Scott (Wendy) Veach and LeeAnn "Sis" (Mark) Veach-Brown and their families.

Per Ron's wishes, cremation has occurred and visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th St SW.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Ron. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now