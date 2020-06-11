Ronald W. DahleenJohnston - The kindest, most gentle person one could ever hope to meet has left the building. Ronald Wesley Dahleen unexpectedly pushed open the exit door Tuesday, June 9th at Mercy West Medical Center.He was born on 1-23-45 to Vernal and Helen (Watt) Dahleen, his father's birthday and their 4th anniversary. Ever after this was known as "The Swedish Holiday," honored yearly with a family gathering.Ron graduated from Des Moines Tech high school where he met his sweetheart, they celebrated 55 years of marriage last week. He served 6 years in the Iowa Air National Guard. He attended night classes at Simpson College as an adult student.He owned businesses in the automotive field for a number of years. Deciding he wanted a career change; he became an independent contractor specializing in installation of office furniture configuration for major businesses. His primary client was Wells Fargo Home Mortgage where he worked daily at locations all over the metro area for 25 years.Ron then started a home maintenance repair business; he could repair anything with moving parts. He worked his magic on things he had never seen before. His wife delighted in telling people his job was spending the day making women happy as the majority of his clients were women on their own needing a "honey do" guy.They both enjoyed travel, visiting 21 countries and 14 islands in their adventures. A number of years ago they began spending long winters in Arizona.He was known far and wide for his unique sense of humor, pleasant disposition, loyalty and integrity. He was always willing to help anybody, if he couldn't do what they needed he knew someone in his network he could refer to them. Ron was a hot air balloon pilot, attending rallies all over the state as well as Balloon Fest at Indianola. He was a veracious reader, often at the rate of a book per day. He traded books with his friends, donating to the VA hospital when everybody was finished with the circulated books.He is survived by his wife Sharon (Lamb) , older brother Vern (Marian) nephew Todd and family, special Brother-in-law, Rod Lamb (Mary) niece Melissa (Lamb) Shakuro (Jack), their sons Aleksander and Isaac, Mary's son Zach Peterson, Niece Julie Redeker, her children Tyler and Ashley (son Ridge) Pettigrew, and Landri Paige Redeker, constant loving Maltese companion Lola Grace. Ron had a multitude of close friends and lunch buddies. A few of them go back to his childhood, he considered them Brothers By Another Mother.Ron was preceded by his parents, special Sister-in-law, Linda Lamb, nephew Gary Harker, Mimi Rose (Maltese) as well as many extended family membersRon requested cremation with no formal service. He will reside with his wife per his wishes. Memorial contributions in his name can be sent to Raccoon Valley Animal Sanctuary Rescue No Kill Shelter, PO Box 38, Boone Iowa 50036.