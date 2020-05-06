|
Ronald Wayne Trump, Sr.
Perry - Ronald Wayne Trump Sr, 76, a resident of Perry, Iowa died April 25, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa of organ failure, not related covid-19.
A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date. Interment of the cremains will be at Martin Cemetery, Grundy County, Missouri at a later date.
Mr. Trump was Born April 15, 1944 in Grundy County, Missouri, the son of Floyd G Trump and Marjorie M. Murphy. He was married to Gwenda C Sherwood on April 5, 1973 in Trenton, Missouri.
Growing up in Trenton, Ron participated in Soapbox Derbys and was a member of Boy Scout Troop 99. As an adult he became a Boy Scout leader and eventually Scoutmaster of Troop 141 in Woodward, Iowa where he helped at least four young men, including his son, become Eagle Scouts.
He enlisted in the Airforce in May of 1965 and was sent to England as a Fuel Specialist and Instructor. He received an Honorable Discharge May of 1969.
He started his computer career at Trenton Trust Bank learning the punch card system after he graduated from Trenton Junior College. After Graduating from Des Moines Community College he became a Computer Programmer/Analyst for the State of Iowa for several years. When he retired he continued to work at his favorite hobby: Kettlecorn. He traveled all over the midwest to different events that included Rendezvous and Renassaince Faires and was frequently seen at Living History Farms. In his free time he continued to travel a little closer to home to see his grandchildren play in sports.
Survivors include his wife Gwen, and three children: Dennel and Ron Stieber family of Lansing, Iowa; Sherri and Rodney Myer family of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and Ronald Trump Jr. and April Pepper family of Des Moines, Iowa. This includes thirteen grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. Two sisters; Vicki and Jay Griffin of Coffey, Missouri;and Debra and Terry Hamilton of Gallatin, Missouri; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Trump is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael Dean Trump.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020