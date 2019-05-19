|
|
Ronald Wilbur
Carlisle - Ronald Jay Wilbur, 88, passed away peacefully in Indianola on May 15, 2019. A memorial service for Ronald will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial with Navy military honors will take place immediately after the service at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Indianola. A gathering with lunch will take place at the funeral home immediately following burial. The full obituary and service information can be found at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019