Ronnie Lee (Ron) Dickinson

Ronnie Lee (Ron) Dickinson Obituary
Ronnie (Ron) Lee Dickinson

Ronnie (Ron) Lee Dickinson, 68 of West Des Moines, Iowa passed on Tuesday October 15th, 2019. He was born April 10th, 1951 in Washington, Iowa to Nile Dickinson and Joann Anderson.

Ron is survived by his daughter Tatum (Jeff) Zeliadt, son Matthew Dickinson as well as three brothers Dale (Sue) Dickinson, Brian Dickinson, Bill (Colleen) Dickinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and eldest brother Nile Dickinson Jr..

At his request and as a Veteran, Ron will be buried at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in a private family service. For those who wish to gather a Celebration of Life will be held on Friday October, 25th at the home of Dale (Sue) Dickinson 148 S. Hickory Blvd Pleasant Hill, Iowa 50327 from 3:30-5:30. In lieu of flowers condolences can be sent to Dale.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
