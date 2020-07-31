Ronnie Lee Purcell
Des Moines - Ronnie Lee Purcell, 71, passed away July 23, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center.
Ronnie was born August 25, 1948 in Belmond, Iowa. He grew up in Goldfield, Iowa. In his teens, he moved to Johnston, Iowa where he excelled in athletics. In his adult years, Ronnie enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He was an avid music lover.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Jean Purcell and brother, Randy Purcell.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sharon Purcell; son, Lance Purcell; daughter, Nicole Purcell (Josh); granddaughter, Avery Schooley (his Peanut); brothers, Tim Purcell (Lynnda) and Dan Purcell (Karen); sister, Carol Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Private graveside services will be held at Murray Cemetery in Murray, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the MercyOne Des Moines COVID-19 Response Fund in loving memory of Ronnie.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
