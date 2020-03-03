|
|
Ronny Hamner
Winterset - Ronny Hamner, 72, of Winterset, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center West Lakes in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3 to 7 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, March 6, at the First Christian Church in Winterset. Burial will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Madison County Historical Society.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrishcom.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020