1/1
Rory M. Huber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rory M. Huber

Des Moines -

Rory Martin Huber, 70, died Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital in Des Moines. Rory was born in Ottumwa to Maurice and Jean Huber.

They preceded him in death as did his sister Renee. He graduated from Walsh High School in Ottumwa, Parsons College in Fairfield and Iowa State University, where he received a Masters in Science in Industrial Relations, Labor Law.

His career was in finance with his employment being with Paine Webber now UBS and then Raymond James Financial until his retirement in 2016. He is survived by his devoted wife Marti Huber, and two step-children Lisa Edge Kajer and Alex Edge.

His interests were golf, animals, cars and more cars. He loved muscle cars of the 60's mostly and owned a collection of them. Since he enjoyed people and talking about cars, in the evening he would sell pre owned cars from home. The number of collectible cars and preowned cars that he owned and sold is in the hundreds. He was a member of Sierra Club, St Augustin Catholic Church and AA.

Visitation will be October 15th from 4 - 6 pm at Iles Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave, in Des Moines. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Any donations for a memorial should be made to the Sierra Club of Iowa.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved