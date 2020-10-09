Rory M. HuberDes Moines -Rory Martin Huber, 70, died Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital in Des Moines. Rory was born in Ottumwa to Maurice and Jean Huber.They preceded him in death as did his sister Renee. He graduated from Walsh High School in Ottumwa, Parsons College in Fairfield and Iowa State University, where he received a Masters in Science in Industrial Relations, Labor Law.His career was in finance with his employment being with Paine Webber now UBS and then Raymond James Financial until his retirement in 2016. He is survived by his devoted wife Marti Huber, and two step-children Lisa Edge Kajer and Alex Edge.His interests were golf, animals, cars and more cars. He loved muscle cars of the 60's mostly and owned a collection of them. Since he enjoyed people and talking about cars, in the evening he would sell pre owned cars from home. The number of collectible cars and preowned cars that he owned and sold is in the hundreds. He was a member of Sierra Club, St Augustin Catholic Church and AA.Visitation will be October 15th from 4 - 6 pm at Iles Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave, in Des Moines. Please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Any donations for a memorial should be made to the Sierra Club of Iowa.