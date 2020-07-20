1/1
Rory Wadle
1957 - 2020
Rory Wadle

Ankeny - Rory Wadle, 63 of Ankeny passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020 in his home. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery (34024 Veterans Memorial Dr. Adel, IA 50003).

Rory Joseph Wadle was born February 9, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ken and Charlotte (Knight) Wadle. Rory was a graduate of Dowling High School in Des Moines. Rory served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events along with events at Bishop Garrigan High School, coached by his brother, other events of his nieces and nephews, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos on television.

Left to remember him is his daughter Sarah (Blake) Wyckoff of Carlisle, grandchildren Alexis and Adyn Wyckoff, siblings Clark (Patricia) Wadle of Clarion, Iowa, Ellen (Brad) Moist of Des Moines, Iowa and Marty (Jill) Wadle of Algona, Iowa.

In death Rory rejoins his parents Ken and Charlotte, wife Shelley and infant brother Michael.

Memorials May be directed to the family to be designated to charities of choice at a later date.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 20 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
09:30 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
As a Wadle cousin (Paul's daughter), Rory was closest to my age so we hung out together a lot during family reunions or when we would travel to see the Des Moines area branches of the family. My most prominent and fondest memories are that he was FUNNY! I'm so sorry he's gone.
Martha
Martha Renk-Weitzel
July 20, 2020
My prayers are with your family and friends.
Bob Mueller
Friend
July 20, 2020
Sending my most heartfelt condolences to all who are mourning the loss of Rory. May he Rest In Peace in the loving arms of our father in heaven.
Cindy Young Schwartz
Friend
July 19, 2020
So sorry to hear this very sad news about our cousin Rory. He indeed was some one very special to us. I'll never forget all of the great times we had together.We offer our heartfelt condolences.
mel and carole wadle
mel wadle
Family
July 19, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear this. Rory was my first live- in high school. We both worked at Burger Chef on the south side of Des Moines. He left his road runner for me to drive while he was in boot camp. Truly a good guy! I skipped school (Lincoln gorl) to go hear him sing in the Dowling Talent show. Loved to hear him sing. He was quite the dancer, too. May happy memories bring comfort to his family and loves.
Kristine (Morris) Kraus
Friend
July 19, 2020
Oh I'm so sad-He told me at Ken's funeral that he wasn't good but didn't explain and everyone was leaving the dining hall so didn't take time to talk! Many good memories at Ken's as he was growing up!
Eunice DeLong
Family
July 19, 2020
So sad to hear of Rory's passing. Rory was a truly unique person, funny, energetic, fun to be with, and he had one of the best voices of anyone I've ever met. I didn't know he was a marine, but that's impressive. In high school Rory and I and some other guys entered a talent show and Rory sang songs from the 50s while we backed him up. He was great, and wowed the audience. We lost touch after high school unfortunately. But Rory was the kind of guy who you don't forget. RIP Rory.
michael kaas
Friend
July 19, 2020
I am Rory's first cousin....we were two of the fifty-seven grandchildren of Will and Mary Wadle. This is stated because, in our youth, extended family was a large part of our social life...visiting family on Sundays, large family gatherings at our grandparents' house over the years of our youth and then adulthood, an so on. Rory was fourteen years my junior so we were not close in childhood. I left for the Navy when he was not yet age five. However, we got to know one another better in later years. Of course, over many, many years I had been to Ken and Charlotte's house many times and had seen the whole family on many, many other family occasions. Of course, the bottom line here is that Rory and/or his birth family have been a part of my whole seventy-seven year life. It would be impossible to list all the memories that last statement implies. I am very sorry Rory is gone so sorry for the loss to all of his loved ones. I want to extend my condolences to Clark, Ellen, Marty and all of Rory's other family, loved ones, and friends. Sincerely, Moe
Maurice "Moe" Wadle
