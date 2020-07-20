Rory Wadle
Ankeny - Rory Wadle, 63 of Ankeny passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020 in his home. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery (34024 Veterans Memorial Dr. Adel, IA 50003).
Rory Joseph Wadle was born February 9, 1957 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ken and Charlotte (Knight) Wadle. Rory was a graduate of Dowling High School in Des Moines. Rory served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events along with events at Bishop Garrigan High School, coached by his brother, other events of his nieces and nephews, and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Denver Broncos on television.
Left to remember him is his daughter Sarah (Blake) Wyckoff of Carlisle, grandchildren Alexis and Adyn Wyckoff, siblings Clark (Patricia) Wadle of Clarion, Iowa, Ellen (Brad) Moist of Des Moines, Iowa and Marty (Jill) Wadle of Algona, Iowa.
In death Rory rejoins his parents Ken and Charlotte, wife Shelley and infant brother Michael.
Memorials May be directed to the family to be designated to charities of choice at a later date.
