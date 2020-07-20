I am Rory's first cousin....we were two of the fifty-seven grandchildren of Will and Mary Wadle. This is stated because, in our youth, extended family was a large part of our social life...visiting family on Sundays, large family gatherings at our grandparents' house over the years of our youth and then adulthood, an so on. Rory was fourteen years my junior so we were not close in childhood. I left for the Navy when he was not yet age five. However, we got to know one another better in later years. Of course, over many, many years I had been to Ken and Charlotte's house many times and had seen the whole family on many, many other family occasions. Of course, the bottom line here is that Rory and/or his birth family have been a part of my whole seventy-seven year life. It would be impossible to list all the memories that last statement implies. I am very sorry Rory is gone so sorry for the loss to all of his loved ones. I want to extend my condolences to Clark, Ellen, Marty and all of Rory's other family, loved ones, and friends. Sincerely, Moe

