Rosa Lee Hauser
Des Moines - Rosa Lee Barbara (Del Signore) Hauser passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday and their 66th wedding anniversary.
Rose was born on August 30, 1930 in Bayard, West Virginia to Giovanni and Marianna Del Signore. She was the eleventh of twelve children. She graduated from Beall High School in Frostburg, MD and the business school in Cumberland.
Rose and Don were blessed with seven children; Anna (Marty) Klinzing of AZ, Margaret (Dan) Martin of MN, Theresa (Roger) Finken of IA, Elizabeth (Kent) Kirkpatrick of IA, Robert (Elizabeth) Hauser of NE, Philip (Brenda Yearling) Hauser of MN, and Gregory (Tanya) Hauser of CA, as well as 17 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Augustin Catholic Church in Des Moines with a Mass of Christian Burial following the Visitation at 10:30 am. Burial will be held at 12:30 pm at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.
Memorial Contributions can be designated to St. Augustin Catholic Church or the Altar and Rosary Society. Online condolences can be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com