Twigg Funeral Home
219 E. Main
Panora, IA 50216
(641) 755-2211
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Twigg Funeral Home
219 E. Main
Panora, IA 50216
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Twigg Funeral Home
219 E. Main
Panora, IA 50216
Rosalie M. Bradshaw


1919 - 2020
Rosalie M. Bradshaw Obituary
Rosalie M. Bradshaw

Panora - Rosalie Minnie Bradshaw, 100, daughter of Raymond & Ellis (Putnam) Michael, was born May 26, 1919 in Polk County, Iowa. She passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Panora Specialty Care in Panora, Iowa.

She graduated from Johnston High School in 1937. On October 2, 1939, she married Lowell Bradshaw at the Presbyterian Church in Guthrie Center, Iowa. To this union five children were born. Rosalie and Lowell farmed in Dallas County and settled in the Linden area in 1957. She was a homemaker and farm wife. In 2001, Rosalie moved into Panora.

Rosalie enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, spending winters in Arizona, playing cards and bingo. She was a member of the Linden Women's Club, Prairie Center UMW, the Lazy Daisy Club, and was a Camp Fire leader.

She is survived by her children, Donna Vokes of Panora; Chuck Bradshaw of Linden; Shirley (Roy) Pittman of Yale; Jeanette (Jim) Brogden of Boone; and Robin (Roger L.) Dorr of Springfield, MO; 12 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren; and Brother, Bill (Theoann) Michael of Mission Hills, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lowell, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 3 son-in-laws, and a daughter-in-law.

Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Twigg Funeral Home, Panora. Burial will be in the West Cemetery, Panora. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
