|
|
Roscoe Rush
Mount Ayr - Roscoe Charles Rush, 78, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Services will be held 10:30 am Thursday May 16, 2019, at First Christian Church in Mount Ayr. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
Roscoe was born August 30, 1940, in Ringgold County, Iowa, to Loren and Mildred (Henderson) Rush. He married Sheryol (Shields) Rush on June 15, 1962, at the RLDS Church in Mt. Ayr.
Roscoe worked as an Engineer for Firestone, but was most proud of his farming, which he did on his family farm (purchased by the Rush family in 1858). He was a true steward of the land and also enjoyed showing and raising Duroc hogs. He also went on to develop his own competitive traveling soccer league and once his grandchildren were old enough, he left competitive soccer to coach them. He truly enjoyed traveling with his family, camping, and hunting. But the Rockies were his favorite destination.
Roscoe is survived by his daughter, Natalie L (Barry) Phelps of Des Moines, IA; son, Kenny L (Chris) Rush of Des Moines, IA; grandsons, Justin Phelps, Nicholas Phelps, Zachary (Karisa) Phelps, Caleb Rush; great-grandchildren, Gentry and Lotto Phelps. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sheryol Rush and parents.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 8 pm Wednesday May 15, 2019, at First Christian Church, in Mount Ayr. Contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019