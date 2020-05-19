|
|
Rose Ann Goulden (Popiano)
Des Moines - Rose Ann Goulden (Popiano) of Des Moines, IA passed away Friday May 15, 2020 after fighting a hard battle against cancer. Rosie was born May 5, 1954 to Rosalio Popiano and Mary Jane Christian. She graduated from North High School and worked for the City of Des Moines where she retired from after over 30 years of service. After retirement, she became bored and started working at Waveland Café where she created another family. Rosie embraced everyone she met into her heart and home. She has left a big hole here on earth but we can be thankful there is no more pain.
Rosie is survived by her brother, Jim (Sandy) Popiano; sisters, Mary Kaye Van Gundy, Francine (Mike) Beeler; nephews, Ben (Shawna) Heathcote, Jake Popiano, Dan Popiano; nieces, Wendy (Bob) Ives, Raean (Megan) Most; step-children, Nadia and Quentin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and aunts. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Memorial contributions should be directed to the family in her loving memory.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 24, 2020