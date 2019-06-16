|
|
Rose G. Hayne
West Des Moines - Rose Gordon Hayne, 95, West Des Moines, Iowa, was welcomed into heaven on Thursday, June 13, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born November 27, 1923 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Luther B. & Helen (Frenzel) Gordon.
She was survived by her five children, Douglas (Patty) Hayne, Philip (Julia) Hayne, Robert (Hillary) Hayne, Carol Hayne and Gretchen (Robert) Tegeler, as well as 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her four sisters and one brother, former husband Robert A. Hayne M.D., her infant son Christopher and grandchildren Christopher and Margo.
Rose received a Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa. Her life was spent tending to her family with grace, wisdom and unconditional love.
She led by example and filled her life with helping others. She volunteered at many organizations including the Mitchellville Women's Prison, AAUW and Plymouth Church. She continued her education well into her 70's and with her adventuresome spirit, loved to travel.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Plymouth Congregational Church, 4126 Ingersoll Avenue. The family will greet friends at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, from 5 to 7 pm on Monday.
Memorials may be directed to Blank Children's Hospital or the University of Iowa Children's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019