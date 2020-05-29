Rose Howard
Des Moines - Rose Marie (Scott) Howard, age 93, died peacefully at Edencrest at Beaverdale on Thursday, May 28, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be 12:30 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, (prior to the service.) Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. For those unable to attend, please go to Rose's obituary page at www.IlesCares.com for the livestream link.
Rose was born on January 1, 1927, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Horace and Rosalie (Helmandollar) Scott. She married Robert L. (Bob) Howard on June 9, 1946 and they moved to Iowa, eventually settling in Des Moines.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Rosalie Scott; her husband Bob; her brother, Horace Searcy Scott and her sister, Willie Mae (Scott) Case.
Rose is survived by her five children: Steve (Elaine) Howard of Urbandale; Kathy Howard Blume of West Des Moines; Scott (Debra) Howard of Russellville, Arkansas; Tim (Nancy) Howard of Cumming and Sue (Jerry) Mathews of Ankeny; twelve grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt Thank You to Kindred Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rose's name to Kindred Hospice, 5399 Chimra Rd, Panora, Iowa 50216. For additional obituary information and online condolences please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.