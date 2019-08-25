|
|
Rose June Williams
Story City - Rose June Hickle Barrow Williams, 99, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Bethany Life Center in Story City.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Bethany Life Center in Story City with a private family burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Madrid.
June was born in Ames, IA, July 1, 1920, to Berdi Jay and Ethel Mae (Fullerton) Hickle. She attended school in Boone where she graduated from high school. She married Edward Barrow in 1939 until his death in 1967. She then married Ned Williams in 1974 until his death in 1995.
Also preceding her in death was a daughter Cindy, granddaughter Molly and two brothers, Everett and Carl.
June is survived by her children, Donald (Liz) Barrow of Ellison, IA, Sharene Lykins and Sylvia (Willie) Lykins both of Story City, one sister Alice Bruner of Madison, WI, many grand, great and great great grandchildren and extended family.
Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019