Services
Iles Funeral Homes - Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Chapel
202 S. Market Street
Madrid, IA 50156
(515) 795-3283
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethany Life Center
Story City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose June Williams


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose June Williams Obituary
Rose June Williams

Story City - Rose June Hickle Barrow Williams, 99, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Bethany Life Center in Story City.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Bethany Life Center in Story City with a private family burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Madrid.

June was born in Ames, IA, July 1, 1920, to Berdi Jay and Ethel Mae (Fullerton) Hickle. She attended school in Boone where she graduated from high school. She married Edward Barrow in 1939 until his death in 1967. She then married Ned Williams in 1974 until his death in 1995.

Also preceding her in death was a daughter Cindy, granddaughter Molly and two brothers, Everett and Carl.

June is survived by her children, Donald (Liz) Barrow of Ellison, IA, Sharene Lykins and Sylvia (Willie) Lykins both of Story City, one sister Alice Bruner of Madison, WI, many grand, great and great great grandchildren and extended family.

Sundberg-Kirkpatrick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now