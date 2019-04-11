|
Rose M. Hutchinson
Des Moines - Rose Hutchinson, 83, passed peacefully with family by her side on Monday, April 8. Celebration of Life Service, Friday, April 12, 1:00p.m., at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 McCormick Street with visitation one hour before the service.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband Earl, and is survived by: Edward, David and Garry Settles, Michael and Richard Hutchinson, Kathy Daye, and brother Arthur Jefferson.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019