Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Griffin


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Marie Griffin Obituary
Rose Marie Griffin

Des Moines -

Rose Marie Griffin 93, passed away on Sunday June, 16, 2019 at Valley View Village in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday June 20, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Friday June 21, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:00 am.

Rose Marie was born in Walla Walla, WA on April, 10, 1926 to Louis and Alexandria Locati. She was a beautician in the Des Moines area for 20 years.

Rose Marie is survived by Ivana Dinini, Larry (Karen), Glenn (Liz), 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren sister, Stella Pinza and a best friend Betty Standley. She is pre-deceased by husband Thomas.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now