Rose Marie Griffin
Des Moines -
Rose Marie Griffin 93, passed away on Sunday June, 16, 2019 at Valley View Village in Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday June 20, at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Friday June 21, 2019 at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:00 am.
Rose Marie was born in Walla Walla, WA on April, 10, 1926 to Louis and Alexandria Locati. She was a beautician in the Des Moines area for 20 years.
Rose Marie is survived by Ivana Dinini, Larry (Karen), Glenn (Liz), 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren sister, Stella Pinza and a best friend Betty Standley. She is pre-deceased by husband Thomas.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Unity Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 19, 2019