Rose Marie LoenhardtDes Moines - Rose Marie Shortell Leonhardt a life-long resident of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on May 29, 2020 at ninety-one years old. She was born to Edward and Albina Shortell on July 11, 1928. Rose attended North High School where she was a member of the Synchronized Swim Team. She married the love of her life, Frank Leonhardt on September 23, 1950. Frank and Rose raised five children. Rose's surviving children are: Kathleen Crum (Mark); Colleen Metzger (Doug); Carol Killian (Mark); Karen Temple (Tom) and Bill Leonhardt (Joeilynn), and 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank, her infant son, Joseph, her brothers Brayton & Ray Shortell. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Margaret Biegger and many nieces and a nephew. She always said "my children are my greatest GIFT!" Her faith was an important part of Rose's life. She was a member of St. Pius X and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches. She and Frank were actively involved with St. Pius X activities.She enjoyed working for the State Board of Medical Examiners before retiring. She also, worked for Kohls, and Mercy Medical Clinic in Urbandale. Rose was active throughout her life. Enjoyed swimming, water aerobics, and travel, especially her annual visit to Texas where Colleen's family lives. Rose loved cappuccino with friends, sewing, crafting and being a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and bridge club."There is no greater tribute to Rose than to call her 'MOM!'"Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.Private Family service.