Rose Marie Singer
West Des Moines - Rose Marie Singer, 77, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Private services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee, of which she was a member. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles Website. Go to IlesCares.com at 10:15 a.m. Thursday and scroll to the bottom of Rose's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Dallas Center.
Rose was born September 11, 1942, in Mitchell, SD, to Chester and Norma (Schiltz) Hufford. She married Rodney Singer on April 23, 1960 in Mitchell, South Dakota and moved to the Des Moines' area with Rod shortly after. They moved to their first home in the small town of Waukee in 1965 and then to the home she dearly loved for the rest of her life on Ashworth Rd in 1975.
Rose worked in the cafeteria for Waukee Community School District and later at Valley High School before retiring. She was an active member of St Boniface Catholic Church for over 50 years.
Rose is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rodney, sons, Perry (Melissa) Singer of Highland Village, TX and Kurt Singer of Ankeny, IA; five grandchildren, Ben and Jake Singer both in Texas, Zack, Aaron and Katelyn Singer whom reside in the Ankeny area; her brother, Eugene (Candie) Hufford of Rapid City, SD. and her beloved dog, Willie. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Russell A. Singer, and her siblings, Gilbert Hufford and Audrey Weiss.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Westover Chapel where a Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.