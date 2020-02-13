Resources
Rose Marie Stoker Holman


1925 - 2020
Rose Marie Stoker Holman Obituary
Rose Marie Stoker Holman

Des Moines - Rose died February 10, 2020 at 4:10 a.m. She resided at Calvin Manor in Des Moines, Polk, Iowa. Rose was born in Victor, Iowa, Iowa, USA on September 13, 1925 to Edith Edna Cheney and George Theodore Stoker. Rose was the second child of eleven siblings. Those surviving are: Clarine (Ed Killam-deceased), Melvin-deceased (Shirley Selle-deceased), Helen (Robert Bakkie), Russell (Dorothy Hieshman), Wilma-deceased (Charles Ziegenmeyer-deceased), Doris (Gordon Anderson-deceased), Mildred (William Graham-deceased), Marvin (Janna Lang), Donald, and Robert (Carol Tallman). Many nieces, nephews, and friends. All eleven children were born at home.

Rose married Vernon R. Holman on June 5, 1948 at the Lutheran Church in Grinnell, Iowa. From this union one child was born, Diana Marie Holman. Diana married Gary Dean Babberl in 1983. They have four children: Todd Michael-deceased (Gwendolyn Thede), Kelly Dawn Babberl, Nicholas James, and Allison Nicole Babberl; and two grandchildren: Anna Catherine Babberl and Anthony Michael.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be given to UnityPoint Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -