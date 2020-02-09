|
|
Rose Mary Cobbs
Newton - Rose Mary's funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 12th at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton.
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.. Tuesday, February 11th at the Wallace Family Funeral Home in Newton. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Rose Mary is survived by her children, Robert A. (Pam) Cobbs of Cresco, Michael S. Cobbs of Newton, Teresa M. (Paul) Klein of Newton and Bernice A. (Duane) Springer of Runnells.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020