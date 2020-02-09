Services
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
641-787-9911
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallace Family Funeral Home
1115 E 19th St N
Newton, IA 50208
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1115 S 8th Ave E
Newton, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Cobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Cobbs


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Mary Cobbs Obituary
Rose Mary Cobbs

Newton - Rose Mary's funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 12th at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newton.

The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m.. Tuesday, February 11th at the Wallace Family Funeral Home in Newton. The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

Rose Mary is survived by her children, Robert A. (Pam) Cobbs of Cresco, Michael S. Cobbs of Newton, Teresa M. (Paul) Klein of Newton and Bernice A. (Duane) Springer of Runnells.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -