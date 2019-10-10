Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Chariton, IA
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
2708 South 24 Street
Omaha, IA
Chariton - Rose Anne O'Reilly passed away October 7, 2019 at her home in Omaha, Nebraska at the age of 90.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chariton. Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Chariton. Memorials may be made to the Stained Glass Window Restoration Fund at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Chariton.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, located at 2708 South 24 Street in Omaha, Nebraska.

Rose O'Reilly is survived by her five children: Mary Jo O'Reilly of Omaha, Nebraska, Kathleen (Bruce) Chester of Chariton, Iowa, Jeannie (James) Torzala of Walton, Kentucky, John (Nang) O'Reilly of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phillip O'Reilly of Kansas City, Missouri and his friend Tammy; sixteen grandchildren; forty-one great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Joseph O'Reilly; five sisters: Francis Knight, Eleanor McLaughlin, Margaret Brosnahan, Theresa Contri, and Agnes Jolly; and one grandchild, Jarod Chester.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
