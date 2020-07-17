Rose R. Laws
Des Moines - Rose Ramona Laws, 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 peacefully at home. Rose was born February 21, 1941, in Tucson, Arizona to Adela and Ralph Ochoa. Rose married Dennis Laws on February 15, 1968, and together they had two sons (Matthew and Andrew) and two daughters (Sandy and Laura). The family will greet family and friends on Monday, July 20, from 9:30-11am at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street with a funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.