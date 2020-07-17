1/1
Rose R. Laws
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose R. Laws

Des Moines - Rose Ramona Laws, 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 peacefully at home. Rose was born February 21, 1941, in Tucson, Arizona to Adela and Ralph Ochoa. Rose married Dennis Laws on February 15, 1968, and together they had two sons (Matthew and Andrew) and two daughters (Sandy and Laura). The family will greet family and friends on Monday, July 20, from 9:30-11am at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street with a funeral service at 11am. Burial will follow at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton’s Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved