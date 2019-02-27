|
|
Rose Richardson
Des Moines - Rose Richardson passed away at Taylor House Hospice, Des Moines, IA, February 21, 2019 with family by her side.
Rose was born Sept. 1, 1923, in Trail, British Columbia, Canada, to Antonio & Josephine (Black) Sammartino. She attended school in Trail, graduating from Trail High School. She has loving memories growing up in Trail with aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends. Rose helped at home and worked at the Trail movie theater before deciding to attend hair dressing school with her cousin.
While attending school in Vancouver, BC, Canada, she met Ralph Russel Richardson. He was on Navy liberty when he saw Rose through a café window and said, "she is the one". They married in 1947, celebrating 71 anniversaries. She studied hard to become an American citizen so she could vote. Ralph & Rose lived in Mason City and finally Des Moines. Before settling in as a homemaker for her husband and 3 daughters, she worked at Borden's Ice Cream, and Hawkeye Casualty Insurance.
Rose loved to cook. Specialties were personalized birthday cakes and flaky pumpkin and pecan pies for family Holiday celebrations. She made close long-time relationships with neighbors. Traveling by car or ship, sightseeing, family reunions, flower gardening, embroidery, reading, and listening to audio books rounded out her other interests.
Survivors include husband, Ralph, daughters, Becky, Karen, & Robin, stepbrother Lou DeRosa, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, sister, Gina Proietti, stepmother, Iolanda DeRosa, loving aunts & uncles.
A funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00pm, Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Ave. Des Moines, IA 50317. The family will greet friends from 11:30am till service time. Burial will be Monday, March 4, 2019, 12:20pm, Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA.
Flowers will be appreciated, or in lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be directed to: Iowa Commission for the Blind, Iowa Veterans Cemetery, or Taylor House Hospice, or the .
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019