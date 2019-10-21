|
Rose Thompson
Des Moines - Rose Thompson, 82, passed away on October 18, 2019 of complications following a stroke. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4-7pm, Thursday, October 24 at Iles Westover Chapel. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Rose was born on July 3, 1937 in Jamaica, Iowa, to Mike and Kathryn (McCleary) Garland. After graduating from Jamaica High School, she attended A.I.B. (America Institute of Business) in Des Moines. She later worked for Look Magazine and continued to play her favorite sport of basketball. In 2000, she retired from Monsanto (Asgrow) after 20 years.
Rosie, as she was affectionately known by her family, was a big fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and an avid fan of Elvis. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. She coached her own daughters in softball and basketball. She organized the building of the Lincoln High School softball field on the southside of Des Moines.
Rose was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, a former member of T.T.T. where she served as a past president of her Chapter DR.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Mary Thompson and Tammy Andrada; daughter-in-law, Lesly Thompson; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; her parents; her husband, Tom; a great-grandson, Rafael Luna; and her siblings, Connie Finley, Joan Tasler and Cleo Garland.
Memorials may be directed to EveryStep Hospice Kavanagh House. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019