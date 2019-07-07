|
|
Rosemarie Northness
Of Altoona, Iowa - Rosemarie Northness, 71, died on July 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High Street, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Private family committal services of the cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Rosemarie was born on October 27, 1947 in Lakewood, New Jersey to Leon and Grace Mancuso. She graduated from Toms River South High School in Toms River, New Jersey and attended Clarke College in Dubuque, Iowa. She married Kenneth V. Northness in Toms River, New Jersey on July 13, 1968. Some of her hobbies and interests included her passion for cooking, hosting dinners with family, going out to eat and traveling.
She is survived by her children and their families, David (Cheryl) of Des Moines, Michael (Lauren) of Clive, Jeffrey (Jennifer) of Cedar Rapids, and Katherine (Reese Turner) of Altoona; grandchildren, Taylor, Megan, Cameron, Samuel, Graham, and Miles. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lenny Mancuso; and her loving husband, Kenneth.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019