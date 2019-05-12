|
Rosemary A. Gibbons
Madrid - Rosemary A. Gibbons passed away on Monday April 29th, 2019 at her home. A memorial mass will be held at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Madrid on Friday, May 17th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. before mass. Burial will be private at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Rosemary was born in Moran, Iowa to Andrew and Mary (Boresi) Bertini on September 17th, 1929. She grew up on the Homestead and in Madrid. She married Charles M. Gibbons, Jr. on April 19th, 1952. They lived in Madrid their entire married life.
Rosemary was talented in many areas. She was a wonderful cook, foremost, operating Chuck's Restaurant in Madrid for a number of years. She then served as Food Service Director at the Madrid Home until she retired. She was an accomplished seamstress, cake decorator, and did many crafts. She loved family and was the best mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother ever.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter Beth Wisecup, grandsons Dylan and Beau (Becca) Wisecup, and great-granddaughter Isabella Rose Wisecup, "adopted" daughters Kathy Albright and Julie Rossow, sisters Eldina Gibbons and Diane Mallory, brothers Geno Bertini and Paul (Rose) Bertini, brother-in-law Jack (Marla) Gibbons, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Elsie Partridge and Jennie Fusaro.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Malachy's Catholic Church. Special thanks to Suncrest Hospice for their loving service.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019