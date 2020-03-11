|
|
Rosemary Ann Inman
Des Moines - Rosemary Ann Inman, of Des Moines, Iowa, 80, went home to be with the Lord March 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa with her family at her bedside. Rose was born December 27, 1939 in Des Moines to Rito and Mary (Ortale) Perez. She attended St. Ambrose School then Tech High. Rose worked at Dahl's and as a teacher's associate at McCombs Jr. High, while raising her children. Later in life she worked as a real estate agent. Rose was a lifetime member of St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines where she attended faithfully and was a spousal member of the Diaconate for the Diocese.
Rosemary embraced life to the fullest and had a deep abiding love for her family. She exuberated great passion, faith, joy and love of her Lord, which she shared openly with her family and friends. She earned the reputation of being the "dancing queen" since her teen years and known for always dancing her way into a room. Rosemary was a member of Silver Tappers and awarded Miss Congeniality in the Miss Senior Golden Years Pageant in Pahrump, NV. She was very social and always joking and laughing. Her laugh identified her most, as people would say, "Oh that laugh!"
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Rito and Mary Perez, brother, Richard (Chico) Perez and son in law, Steven Carlson. Survivors include husband, Jack Loren Bixby Inman, daughters; Julie Carlson of DSM, Mary Hofacker (Richard) of AZ, Jeannette Painovich (Julianne Hoefer) CA. Grandchildren: Brooke (Garrett) Heet, Dane Schmidt, Sydney Schmidt, Michelle and Moses Painovich. Four great grandchildren, Dominic, Jonathan, Samuel and Addison. Sisters, Judy Conner, Rita (Scootie) Perez, brothers, Albert Perez and Rito(Pep)Perez.
The family will receive visitors at Iles Dunn's Funeral Home at 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312 on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. A Rosary will begin at 4:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High St., Des Moines, Iowa 50309 on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9:30am with Brunch reception following. After the Brunch, a procession to the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel will be take place with interment at 12:30pm.
Memorials in Rosemary's honor may be directed to St. Ambrose Cathedral or Mercy Hospice, 500 SW 7th Street, Suite 104, Des Moines, IA 50314.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020