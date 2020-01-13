|
|
Rosemary Barton
Des Moines - Rosemary Barton passed away peacefully on the evening of January 11, 2020, at the age of 81. She will be greatly missed for her unconditional love and support for everyone that had the honor of knowing her. Respects can be paid during her Memorial Service being held at Brooks Funeral Care, 7975 University Blvd. Clive, IA 50325 at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her Husband Thomas Barton and son Steve Barton. Survived by her daughter Vicki (Larry) Palmisano, Son Mark Barton, Daughter in-law Helen Barton and Grandkids Nick Palmisano, Travis (Cate) Barton and Kyle Barton. She was also blessed with 7 Great Grand Kids.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020