Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
Rosemary (Jones) Collins


1935 - 2020
Rosemary (Jones) Collins

Des Moines - Rosemary Collins, 85, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. Rosemary was born May 5, 1935 in Des Moines, Iowa to Daniel and Ethel Jones. She was the youngest of ten children. She grew up in the Southeast Bottoms where everyone was poor, but nobody knew it. She married Robert E. Collins, Sr. in 1951. Together they had five children. She was a homemaker, except for about four years when she worked in the Des Moines Public Schools cafeterias, and for Holiday for two years. She was creative and very good at whatever she put her hands to. She was especially known for the baby outfits she made for all the baby showers through the years, and also for the wedding cakes she did. She loved to decorate her yard for the holidays and many people enjoyed her handiwork throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband Robert, son Daniel, grandson Donald, and her granddaughter Talitha. She is survived by her children: Robert (Penny) Collins Jr., James (Lynette) Collins, Roy Collins, and Janetrose Frederick, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, many other children that she is "grandma" to, sister-in-law, Dorothy Tharp, several nieces, nephews, and other extended family, and special friends Jane and Susie.

There will be a graveside service Friday, May 8, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 6 to May 7, 2020
