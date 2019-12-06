|
|
Rosemary Cory
Johnston - Rosemary Cory, age 87, passed away on December 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 A.M, Monday, December 9, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church (9460 NW Washington Avenue Elkhart, IA 50073). Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church in Rosemary's name.
A full obituary and online condolences may be found on Rosemary's page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019