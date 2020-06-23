Rosemary Jordison
1932 - 2020
Rosemary Jordison

Clive - Rosemary Jordison, 88, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Medical Center following a short illness. She was born February 11, 1932 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Dwight and Anona (Walker) Stiles. Following her graduation from Fort Dodge Senior High School in 1950, she attended Northern Iowa University where she earned a teaching certificate. Rosemary taught elementary school for several years prior to her marriage to Robert Jordison in 1953. The couple moved to Des Moines in 1957 where she excelled as a wife, mother and homemaker.

Rosemary loved people and belonged to several organizations including BY chapter of PEO, Panora Garden Club, and WSO of Panora. Her love of family and friends led her to volunteer in many capacities as a Girl Scout leader, a Booster Club member, a church volunteer, and more. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, teddy bear making and playing Mahjong with her many friends in her neighborhood.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert Jordison of Clive; daughter and son-in-law Laura and Matthew Maggio of Fort Dodge; grandchildren: Samuel Maggio, Jack Maggio, Kate Maggio, and Benjamin Jordison; daughter-in-law Barbara Jordison of Waukee; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son Jack Jordison; and her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Marian Stiles.

A memorial service for Rosemary will be held at a later date due to current coronavirus safety concerns. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scholarship Fund of BY Chapter of PEO in Panora at her family's request.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
