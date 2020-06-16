Rosemary SaundersRosemary Saunders, the daughter of Albert Phillip and Helen Elizabeth (Wohn) Bellingtier was born April 11, 1934, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was raised in the Fort Dodge area and graduated from Fort Dodge High School in 1952.On September 2, 1959, Rosemary was united in marriage to Dean Saunders in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She worked at the regional office of Quaker Oats in Fort Dodge for eight years and then stayed home to raise their children. Dean and Rosemary have made their home in Spencer, Iowa, since 1965. Rosemary passed away at her home on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 86.Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dean of Spencer, IA; her children: Karen Hanson (Dan) of West Des Moines, IA, Kevin Saunders (Cindy) of Olathe, KS, and Keith Saunders (Greta Truman) of Waukee, IA; six grandchildren; her siblings: Albert Bellingtier (Marietta) of Fort Dodge, IA, Marie Farmer (Jack) of Fort Dodge, IA, and Kathie Crotts of Cedar Rapids, IA.Private family services will be held Wed. June 17th.