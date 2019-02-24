Services
Rosemary Seidenfeld Obituary
Rosemary Seidenfeld

West Des Moines - Rosemary Lee Seidenfeld, 74, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospital Downtown in Des Moines, IA.

Rosemary was born November 25, 1944, in Jewell, IA, to John and Marvis (Coats) Olsen. She married Ed Seidenfeld, the love of her life, on April 29, 1979. Together they traveled the United States and visited Disney many times. She always enjoyed driving on their travels, with Ed in the passenger seat.

Rosemary worked for Valley Bank for several years, then as a Reverse Mortgage Specialist for Sun American Mortgage in AZ for 12 years.

There were two things in life that she truly loved, Mickey Mouse and Ed. She collected Mickey Mouse memorabilia, including clothing, and always fondly recalled their visits to Disney. Rosemary also enjoyed getting out and going for walks in the neighborhood. Her chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies were amazing and will be truly missed.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Ed Seidenfeld; son, David (Michelle) Frederiksen of Atlantic, IA; stepdaughter, Lisa Schutta of Scottsdale, AZ; stepsons, Michael Seidenfeld of Globe, AZ, David (Lila) Seidenfeld of Chino Hills, CA; grandchildren, Adam Seidenfeld of Chino Hills, CA, Melissa Peterson of Surprise, AZ, Danny Schutta of Phoenix, AZ, Austin Frederiksen of Atlantic, IA, Ashley Roen of Adair, IA; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Meredith (Michelle) Olsen of Winthrop, IA; daughter-in-law, Sandy Riley of Waukee, IA; her best girlfriend, Charlotte Randall of Webster City, IA; as well as many other friends, nieces, nephews, and family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rosemary will be truly missed by all those that love her. Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
