|
|
Dr. Ross A. Engel
Des Moines - Dr. Ross A. Engel, 92, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born on April 18, 1926, near Dike, Iowa, Ross was one of three children and the youngest child born to the late Jennie and Adam Engel.
During World War II, Ross enlisted in the Navy serving on the aircraft carrier Gilbert Islands in The Pacific theater. He also spent time on Guam following the surrender of Japan.
Ross received a B.A. from Iowa Teachers College (Northern Iowa today), an M.A. from Drake University, and his PhD from the University of Iowa. He taught in Ackley, Iowa and also served as Principal in Radcliffe and Winfield, Iowa. He later became School Superintendent in Winfield and served as Assistant Superintendent in Iowa City. Ross joined the Iowa State faculty in 1965 and was a professor in Education Administration. In 1989 Ross retired from ISU.
Ross and Rosalind Kruempel were married on August 25, 1946. They spent almost 70 years together until Rosalind's passing on July 4, 2016. As a couple they loved to travel, visiting all 48 continental states and many foreign countries. Ross and Rosalind always were focused on family first. Their union produced four children, Vaughn (Grace) of Harlingen, Texas, Rick (Cathy) Engel of West Des Moines, Debra Engel (Paul Stricklin) of San Francisco, CA, and Kevin (Laura) Engel of Newton. They also have eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Ross and Rosalind had a love of sports and Ross, served a term on the Athletic Council at Iowa State. As former athletes themselves, both basketball players, they took great joy in attending Iowa State football and basketball games. Over the years they also attended hundreds of events featuring their children and grandchildren. They were their offspring's most ardent supporters.
Ross was an avid reader and could always be found with a book close by. He is remembered for his outstanding sense of humor and his ability to communicate with others. Family and friends will remember his lively tales shared at gatherings centered many times around a game of cards. His family especially will miss Ross as a mentor and the sage advice that he has passed down over the years.
A memorial service will be planned in the future. Memorials may be made to a . The family wishes to thank our father's friends and caretakers at Calvin Community.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 17, 2019