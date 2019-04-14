Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Indianola First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ross Leeper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross A. Leeper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ross A. Leeper Obituary
Ross A. Leeper

Indianola - Services for Ross Allen Leeper, 85, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Indianola First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Penn Center Cemetery, Earlham, IA.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, children, Dr. Jeffrey (Janene) Leeper, Kristen (Steven) Goedtke; foster children, Thien Tran and Hieu Tran; grandchildren, Rachel Leeper, Jessica Goedtke, Hannah Leeper, Ethan Leeper, Rebecca Goedtke, Miranda Goedtke, Jonathan Goedtke and Mikaela Goedtke; sister, Janet Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Ruth Leeper and sister, Lola Mapes.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the American School Band Directors Association Education Foundation Inc. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now