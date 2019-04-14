|
|
Ross A. Leeper
Indianola - Services for Ross Allen Leeper, 85, who passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Indianola First United Methodist Church with burial following in the Penn Center Cemetery, Earlham, IA.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, children, Dr. Jeffrey (Janene) Leeper, Kristen (Steven) Goedtke; foster children, Thien Tran and Hieu Tran; grandchildren, Rachel Leeper, Jessica Goedtke, Hannah Leeper, Ethan Leeper, Rebecca Goedtke, Miranda Goedtke, Jonathan Goedtke and Mikaela Goedtke; sister, Janet Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Ruth Leeper and sister, Lola Mapes.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to the American School Band Directors Association Education Foundation Inc. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019