Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
517 SW Des Moines Street
Ankeny, IA
Resources
1935 - 2019
Ross O. Smith Obituary
Ross O. Smith

Ankeny - Ross O. Smith, 83, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born to Arlene and Everett B. Smith on November 16, 1935. He graduated from Urbandale High School in 1953. Ross served in the U. S. Army and worked with his father as a carpenter. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Ross is survived by his sisters, Harriet (Terry) Van Gilder, Phyllis (Don) Thun, Janice Rautman, Louise (Phil) McCalley, and Lorraine (Mickey) McGilvra, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Kurt Van Gilder.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 517 SW Des Moines Street, Ankeny, and will conclude with a graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 25, 2019
