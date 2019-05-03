|
Ross Patton "Pat" Apgar
Marshalltown - Ross Patton "Pat" Apgar, 96, of Marshalltown, IA, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at The Willows of Marshalltown. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Marshalltown. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown. A Memorial Visitation will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Apgar Family Fund, Community Foundation of Marshall County. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Ross Patton "Pat" Apgar was born on May 29, 1922, in Marshalltown to Ross Edward and Emma Apgar. Older sister Mary welcomed the arrival of Pat and his twin sister, Patricia, on that day.
In high school, Pat was active in drama, journalism, football, and marching band. His first passion, to strive to be the best, was baton twirling to lead the marching band. He achieved individual National Superior ratings in 1938, 1939, and 1940. Pat hitchhiked to competitions in Omaha, Mason City (Merideth Wilson Festival), Minneapolis, and Soldiers Field, Chicago, to perform in front of 85,000 spectators. Pat was the first person in the country to twirl three batons at the same time. He graduated from high school in 1940 and enrolled at Iowa State College in Ames, where he was a drum major and baton twirler and led the marching band for four years.
Pat served in the Army for a total of 8 1/2 years active service and was Honorably Discharged as 1st Lieutenant. His specialty was teaching other engineering officer candidates about enemy land mines, minefield techniques, booby traps, explosives, and obstacle demolitions through June 1946. Pat auditioned and was welcomed as the Drum Major and exhibition Baton Twirler with the Washington Redskins Marching Band for every home game in 1944 and 1945. Pat was placed on active reserve after WWII wind down. He went back to ISU to finish his civil engineering major. He met his future bride, Dorothy, on campus. They dated and were united in marriage on May 9, 1948. Pat was welcomed by his father to join into the family photography business in 1947.
Dorothy and Pat had purchased some land, built a house, and started their family. Two sons, John Apgar, born in 1953, and Tom Apgar in 1955. Pat also put his energy into building up the family photography business into full service portrait and commercial photography. Pat twice received the Medlar Award for the best portrait of the Year in Iowa, judged by other professionals. He achieved Prof. Photog. of America awards of Certified Prof. Photog. in 1956, Master of Photography in 1956, and Photographic Craftsman in 1960. In December 1981, Tom became the 3rd generation to gladly perpetuate the family business. In 1987, Tom purchased the business from Pat. There have been three generations of Apgars, Ross, Pat, and Tom, serving Central Iowa families from 1911 to 2019.
Volleyball. Giving back. Perhaps his greatest passions! Pat actively played well into his 60's. He was always recruiting and encouraging new players to the sport. Pat got son Tom's generation involved and they had fun. Apgar Volleyball Club, started in the winter 1985, sponsored yearly by Pat and Tom, administered by Coach Vopova and many volunteers was a statewide AAU competition girls' ages 10 -18. For 32 years, Apgar Volleyball Club positively impacted 100 + girls per year teaching volleyball skills that evolve into life skills. Over the years, Pat helped fund new volleyball court equipment at MHS, Miller M.S., Community College, YMCA. In 2001, MHS named the Pat Apgar Invitational Volleyball Tournament to be held annually.
Pat was proud to be a Rotarian for 72 years, son of a founding member. He served on many boards. Pat was a lifetime member of Elmwood, son of a charter lifetime member. Thank you to Pat's caregivers at home and the wonderful three months at The Willows. His mind and soul were healthy, but his body was tired. Time for rest and peace.
Pat Apgar is survived by son Tom. Reunited in death with Dorothy and John.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 3, 2019