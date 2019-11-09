|
Rowena Maxine Hoyt
Des Moines, Iowa - Rowena M. Hoyt, age 91, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Trinity Center at Luther Park. Rowena was born on November 25, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa.
She will be remembered most as a kind, loving person who was known to all the neighbor kids as grandma Row.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Cheryl (David) Cirksena; grandchildren, Hoyt Jordan and Bobbiann (Rod) Rummans; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Matthew and Wesley Jordan, Sidniann, Rodney and Quade Rummans; and many nieces and nephews.
Rowena was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; parents, Herbert and Myrtle Mongar; and siblings, Herb, Phil and Darwin.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, also at the funeral home followed by burial at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019