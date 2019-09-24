|
Roxanna Petty
Lineville - Roxanna Petty, 91, Lineville, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Corydon Specialty Care, Corydon, IA.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28 at Roberson Funeral Home, Lineville, IA. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lineville, IA. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019