Roxian Miller
Natchez, MS. - September 27, 1951 - July 26, 2019
Roxian "Roxie" Miller, 67, formerly of Des Moines, IA, died peacefully in her sleep on July 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born September 27, 1951, in Des Moines, she is predeceased by her parents, Norman and Phyllis Soroka, her brother Andrew Soroka, all of Des Moines.
Roxie was a homemaker living in Natchez with her husband of 47 years, Dan Miller. She loved reading, cross-stitch and gardening. She had a grand sense of adventure and loved to laugh. Her favorite flower was the yellow rose.
Survivors include her two children, Stephanie Estes of Webster City, IA and Joseph "Joey" Miller (Michelle) of Walker, LA and grandsons Bryan Estes, Marcus Estes (Amber), Xander Miller (Emily) and Jarred Miller (Mikayla) and great grandson Noah Estes (9 days old). She is survived by her brother Rick Soroka of Dexter, IA and four nieces and nine nephews.
Visitation is Monday July 29, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday July 30 at 10 a.m. with funeral mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Basilica, 105 S. Union St., Natchez, MS with Father Scott Thomas officiating. The family wishes to thank those who have extended prayers and support for Roxie during her final days. At a later date, she will have a memorial mass followed by interment at Iowa Veteran's Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made on her behalf to St. Mary Basilica.
Online condolences may be sent to the family ay at lairdfh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 27, 2019