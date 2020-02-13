|
|
Roy "Rue" Beeler
Roy "Rue" Beeler, 67, of Missouri passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
He was born June 13, 1952 to Charlie Beeler and Patricia Caldwell.
Rue worked as a Union Plumber for over 40 years. After retiring Rue filled his life spending time with his grandchildren, playing his music and hunting at his farm in northern Missouri. Rue had undergone intense treatment for Multiple Myeloma and his physical health had improved. Unfortunately, his life long struggle with depression did not. Many may speculate why Rue took his own life but we know there is no logic in such pain and darkness. Just as there is no shame in seeking treatment for illness, mental or physical, there is no blame for those left behind.
Rue is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Travis) Havens and Katie (Chad) Atcheson; grandchildren, William, Anna Mae, Gabby and Violet; sisters, Cecilia Jacobs, Mary (John) Flynn, and Diane (Gary) Berry; brother, Mike (Francine) Beeler; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Brian and Jason; brother, Charlie a stillborn sister and two infant brothers, Patrick and Gerard.
A celebration of life in his honor will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at VFW Post 9662, 1309 SE 66th Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa. Save the date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Rue.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020